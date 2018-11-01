Over seven million smuggled cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

They were found as part of routine operations on Wednesday

News
Over seven million smuggled cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

Image: Revenue

Revenue officers have seized 7.2 million smuggled cigarettes, worth €4m, at Dublin Port.

They were discovered on Wednesday as part of routine operations.

The cigarettes were found when officers examined freight, which arrived in Dublin from Rotterdam.

Image: Revenue

This was done with the assistance of Revenue's mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog, Kelly.

The seized cigarettes, branded 'Excellence' and 'Gold Classic' have a retail value of over €4m.

Detector dog Kelly | Image: Revenue

This represents a potential loss to the exchequer of around €3.2m.

Revenue say investigations are ongoing.


4 Related articles
Revenue seize drugs worth over €2.2m in Dublin and Rosslare

Revenue seize drugs worth over €2.2m in Dublin and Rosslare

Four puppies seized by officers at Dublin Port

Four puppies seized by officers at Dublin Port

Over 25,000 litres of beer confiscated at Dublin Port

Over 25,000 litres of beer confiscated at Dublin Port

Revenue dog sniffs out drugs worth €161,000 in Portlaoise

Revenue dog sniffs out drugs worth €161,000 in Portlaoise