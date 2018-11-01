Over seven million smuggled cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

They were found as part of routine operations on Wednesday
Revenue officers have seized 7.2 million smuggled cigarettes, worth €4m, at Dublin Port.
They were discovered on Wednesday as part of routine operations.
The cigarettes were found when officers examined freight, which arrived in Dublin from Rotterdam.
This was done with the assistance of Revenue's mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog, Kelly.
The seized cigarettes, branded 'Excellence' and 'Gold Classic' have a retail value of over €4m.
This represents a potential loss to the exchequer of around €3.2m.
Revenue say investigations are ongoing.