Over seven million smuggled cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

Revenue officers have seized 7.2 million smuggled cigarettes, worth €4m, at Dublin Port.

They were discovered on Wednesday as part of routine operations.

The cigarettes were found when officers examined freight, which arrived in Dublin from Rotterdam.

Image: Revenue

This was done with the assistance of Revenue's mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog, Kelly.

The seized cigarettes, branded 'Excellence' and 'Gold Classic' have a retail value of over €4m.

Detector dog Kelly | Image: Revenue

This represents a potential loss to the exchequer of around €3.2m.

Revenue say investigations are ongoing.