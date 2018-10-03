Over half of learner drivers renew their permits more than three times

A new survey has suggested 57% of learner drivers have renewed their permit over three times.

The Carzone study also found that 55% of those polled believe there should be a mandatory re-test for drivers over 70 years of age.

While 68% of respondents who sat their driving test over 10 years ago passed it first time - compared to 48% in the past five years.

The study was carried out as part of the Carzone Motoring Report, which examines trends in the Irish motoring market.

According to the RSA, there are 83,000 learner drivers on the waiting list - with the average waiting time at nearly 12 weeks.

But Carzone says drivers are happy to see this increase, by applying mandatory re-tests for drivers over the age of 70.

Currently, drivers over 70 require a certification of fitness to drive from their GP, and can only apply for a three year or a one year licence.

The research also found that those who took the test in the past two years required two or more attempts at passing it.

Commenting on the findings, Karl Connolly from Carzone said: "Passing the driving test is a huge milestone in life.

"Whether you take the test once or 12 times, most of us can remember exactly what it felt like to finally remove the 'L' plates.

"It's interesting to note that first time pass rates have decreased significantly over the past 10 years."

The data was compiled through analysis of searches carried out on Carzone from January to June this year, as well as an in-depth survey of 1,600 Irish motorists nationwide.