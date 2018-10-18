Over 400 shortlisted for 2018 IMAGE Businesswoman of the Year Awards

The shortlist for the IMAGE Businesswoman of the year awards 2018 has been announced this morning.

The awards aim to recognise and celebrate inspirational women across all areas of the Irish business world.

More than 400 women have been nominated across eight categories, with organisers saying competition proved stronger than ever this year.

The overall IMAGE Businesswoman of the Year Award is not open for nominations - but will be chosen from nominations to the other categories or on the judges’ own recommendations.

“As the IMAGE Businesswoman of the Year Awards enters its 12th year, it is becoming increasingly difficult to compile a shortlist from such an extensive line-up of significant individuals,” said Clodagh Edwards, CEO of IMAGE Publications.

“The women who made this shortlist are extraordinary, and real game-changers in business. Congratulations to all.”

The winners will be announced at an awards evening at the Clayton Hotel in Dublin on Monday, November 19th.

The full shortlist is available below:

Digital and Technology Businesswoman of the Year

Anna O’Hare, Director of Content, Web Summit Caroline Dunlea, Co-founder, Core Optimisation Limited Galvea Kelly, Global Vice President of Digital Strategy, Benefit Cosmetics LVMH Jennifer Taaffe, CEO, iZest Marketing Group Jillian Godsil, CEO, Blocknubie Joanne Kearney, Managing Director, GlowMetrics Rachel O’Donnell, Managing Director, The UX Studio Emma Walker, Managing Director of Ireland, Wachsman Sheena Bailey, CEO and Louella Morton, Executive Director, TestReach Tanya Grimson, Founder and CEO, maven46 Nicki Hoyne, Founder, My Shining Armour

Social Entrepreneur of the Year



Clare Kelly, Sole Trader, Health Squad/Junior Lifesavers Jill O’Herlihy, Head of Fundraising and Communications, Mental Health Ireland Judith Gilsenan, Head of Communications and Fundraising, Debra Ireland Liz Waters, CEO, An Cosán VCC Margaret O'Rourke Doherty, Network Manager, Image Skillnet Mary Doherty, President, Down Syndrome Ireland Orla O’Connor, Director, National Women’s Council of Ireland Susan O’Dwyer, Chief Executive, Make-A-Wish Foundation Tammy Darcy, Founder and CEO, The Shona Project Ziva Newman, Head of Philanthropy and Fundraising, Central Remedial Clinic

Young Businesswoman of the Year

Ailbhe Garrihy, General Manager, Dublin Bay Cruises Ailbhe Keane, Founder and Creative Director, Izzy Wheels Aimee Connolly, Owner, Sculpted by Aimee Connolly Cosmetics Ltd Anita Murray, Managing Director, CACI Ireland Helena Ryan, Director and Founder, WellFest Jenny Connolly, Company Director, The Lo-Cal Kitchen Kate Verling, Managing Director, Mink Hand & Foot Spa Kelly Ging, CEO, Kelly Lou Cakes Lisa Quinlan, Owner/Director, The Rolling Donut and Wildflower Café Ratoath Pamela Laird, Founder, Moxi Loves Limited

Creative Businesswoman of the Year

Ann Chapman, Owner and Managing Director, Stonechat Jewellers Denise O’Connor, CEO, Optimise Design Fiona Heaney, Owner, Founder and Designer, Fee G Gillian Blaney Shorte, Art Director, Artzone Joeanna Caffrey, CEO and Owner, Joeanna Caffrey Flowers Lucy Nagle, Founder and Creative Director, Lucy Nagle Nora Twomey, Co-founder and Director, Cartoon Saloon Sharon Keegan, Founder and CEO, Peachy Lean Sonia Reynolds and Francie Duff, Co-founders, Stable of Ireland Design Limited Zoe Rocha, Executive Producer, LittleRock Pictures Niamh de Barra, Creative Director, The Interiors Project

Entrepreneur of the Year

Alison Stroh, Director, Dr Coy’s Health Foods Ltd. Chupi Sweetman, Creative Director and Founder, Chupi Gillian Moore Brady, Managing Director, Fuschia Make-up Karen Clince, CEO, Tigers Childcare Kate Hyde, CEO, Glencove Web Industries Lorraine Heskin, Owner and Managing Director, Gourmet Food Parlour Mairead Mackle, Founder and CEO, Homecare Independent Living Enterprises Margie Burns, Managing Director, Aviation Selection Consultants and Aviation Coaching Alliance Marissa Carter, CEO and Founder, Carter Beauty Cosmetics and Cocoa Brown Tan Milena Jaksic Byrne, Managing Director, Platinum Pilates Sonia Deasy, Co-founder and CEO, Pestle & Mortar

Management Professional of the Year

Andrea Cawley, Commercial Director, Automatic Plastics Limited Colette McCann, Associate Director, Savills Commercial Ireland Emma Lacy, Chief Operations Officer and Head of Sales and Marketing, Horan Automation and Consulting Gemma Teeling, Deputy Managing Director, PHD Ireland Gina Laverty, Vice President European Finance, Global Payments Lisa Dillon, General Manager, EMEA Digital Sales, Microsoft Ireland Louise Barry, Director, International Transaction Management, CBRE Lynne Coyle MW, Wine Director, O’Briens Wine Una Nolan, Head of Engineering and Operations, Airtel ATN Limited Dr Lorraine Byrne, Executive Director, Amber, the Advanced Materials Engineering Research Centre at Trinity College Dublin

11. Dara Deering, Executive Director, Retail Banking, KBC Bank Ireland

CEO of the Year

Aisling Keegan, Vice President and General Manager, Dell EMC Ireland Amanda Roche-Kelly, Managing Director, Just Eat Ireland Breda Quigley, Managing Director, The Q Café Company Gretta Guiney, Managing Director, Michael Guiney Ltd Monica Matellano, Director, Eirespan Distribution Limited Mouna Prenty, CEO, Seetec Ireland Niamh McCarthy, Managing Director and CEO, Excursions Ireland Paula Rogers, Founder, Admiral Recruitment Sinéad Doherty, CEO, Fenero

Start-up of the Year

Fiona Uyema, CEO and Founder, Fused by Fiona Uyema Ltd Jennifer Rock, CEO and Founder, The Skin Nerd Ltd Johanna Harpur, Owner and Director, Jo Harpur Jewellery Kim O’Sullivan, Director, The Dublin Makeup Academy Laura Gannon, Owner, Cakeface Barbora Greplova & Terezie Holesinska, Directors of Staff, Electrina Limited Julie McLoughlin, Co-founder, JANDO Aoife Mullane, Luxury Textile Design, Aoife Millane Design Larissa Feeney, CEO, Accountant Online Aimée Madden, CEO and Founder Clinishift

