Over €300,000 worth of cannabis herb seized in Co Sligo

Some €325,00 worth of cannabis herb has been seized in Co Sligo.

Gardaí investigating the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Sligo/Leitrim area made the discovery as part of a planned operation on Thursday.

Gardaí from the Ballymote District were assisted by the Divisional Drugs and Crime Units.

They searched a residential property in Ballymote, where the drug and associated paraphernalia was seized.

No arrests have been made and Gardaí say investigations are continuing.