Revenue Officers in Dublin Port seized more than 25,000 litres of beer on Thursday.

The find has a retail value of €105,000 and represents a potential loss to the exchequer of more than €52,000 in VAT and excise duty.

The consignment was detained based on routine profiling, having arrived in a foreign-registered truck from Holyhead.

Both the truck and the smuggled beer were seized and investigations are ongoing.