The beer is estimated to be worth €165,000

Over 25,000 litres of beer confiscated at Dublin Port

Over 25,000 litres of beer has been seized on its way into Dublin Port.

Revenue officers uncovered the beer, estimated to be worth €165,000, after searching a foreign registered truck that had arrived in from Holyhead.

A man in his 20s who was driving the truck was questioned and the trailer containing 25,700 litres of beer was seized.

Revenue said the alcohol represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €65,800.

The Revenue investigation is ongoing.