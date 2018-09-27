Over 25,000 litres of beer confiscated at Dublin Port

The beer is estimated to be worth €165,000
Over 25,000 litres of beer has been seized on its way into Dublin Port.
Revenue officers uncovered the beer, estimated to be worth €165,000, after searching a foreign registered truck that had arrived in from Holyhead.
A man in his 20s who was driving the truck was questioned and the trailer containing 25,700 litres of beer was seized.
Revenue said the alcohol represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €65,800.
The Revenue investigation is ongoing.