Over 100 areas around Ireland have applied for free public wi-fi

More than 100 areas around Ireland have applied for free wi-fi under a European Union scheme.

According to figures from the European Commission, places such as Westmeath, Louth, Mayo, Meath Laois, Leitrim, Clare and Carlow have registered for the service.

A number of areas in Dublin have also opted for the scheme.

The Wifi4EU scheme, which opened for local authorities earlier this year, is making €120m available over the next three years.

Local authorities can apply for vouchers worth €15,000 to provide free public wi-fi in town centres, parks, libraries and museums.

With the voucher, the municipality will be able to set up a hotspot in public spaces.

The European Commission is selecting projects on a 'first-come, first-served' basis.

The first 2,800 municipalities will get a voucher on Wednesday, with each EU member state being guaranteed to receive at least 15 vouchers.

In the coming two years, three more WiFi4EU calls will be launched - approximately one every six months.

The networks will be free of charge, free of advertising and free of personal data harvesting.

Funding will be provided for networks that do not duplicate existing free private or public offers.

Municipalities that have not registered and wish to apply can still register online until November 7th.