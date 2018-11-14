Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson urges dog lovers to adopt this Christmas

The Paws centre in Mullinahone has over 100 dogs waiting to be re-homed

News
Oscar-nominated film director Lenny Abrahamson with his children Max and Nell and Paws founder Gina Hetherington. Image: Pat Moore

Oscar-nominated film director Lenny Abrahamson is calling on anyone thinking about adopting a dog this Christmas to consider a greyhound or a lurcher.

The well-known screenwriter and director was speaking after a visit to the Paws Animal Rescue Centre on the Kilkenny/Tipperary border.

“We adopted a lurcher, Jake ten weeks ago and he is gorgeous,” he said.

“We have always adopted our dogs and Jake was very nervous and afraid and needed a bit of extra care and we were able to give it to him.

“Lurchers and greyhounds make great pets - they are very gentle and affectionate and they just need one good run a day and then they are happy to lounge around.

“They are perfect domestic pets.”

The Paws centre in Mullinahone has over 100 dogs waiting to be re-homed and is in heavy debt.

Paws founder Gina Hetherington said the organisation’s vet bill currently stands at €41,000 and said Mr Abrahamson was “amazed at how our humble shelter has managed to stay afloat for 21 years under such pressure.”

Mr Abrahamson said there is currently a “major problem” with the breeding industry and abandoned dogs – and said adoption is the safest way to ensure dogs are being well-treated and cared for.

He warned that anyone thinking of adopting a dog should think hard before offering up a forever home.

"It is a really big commitment to have a dog and you need to think long and hard about it,” he said.

“If you can do it though it is incredibly rewarding - I always say that having an adopted dog is like having emotional central heating in your home.”

Mr Abrahamson was nominated for a Best Director Oscar in for his 2015 film, Room.

His latest release, The Little Stranger, hits Irish screens on Friday.