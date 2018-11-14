Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson urges dog lovers to adopt this Christmas

Oscar-nominated film director Lenny Abrahamson is calling on anyone thinking about adopting a dog this Christmas to consider a greyhound or a lurcher.

The well-known screenwriter and director was speaking after a visit to the Paws Animal Rescue Centre on the Kilkenny/Tipperary border.

“We adopted a lurcher, Jake ten weeks ago and he is gorgeous,” he said.

“We have always adopted our dogs and Jake was very nervous and afraid and needed a bit of extra care and we were able to give it to him.

“Lurchers and greyhounds make great pets - they are very gentle and affectionate and they just need one good run a day and then they are happy to lounge around.

“They are perfect domestic pets.”

The Paws centre in Mullinahone has over 100 dogs waiting to be re-homed and is in heavy debt.

Paws founder Gina Hetherington said the organisation’s vet bill currently stands at €41,000 and said Mr Abrahamson was “amazed at how our humble shelter has managed to stay afloat for 21 years under such pressure.”

Mr Abrahamson said there is currently a “major problem” with the breeding industry and abandoned dogs – and said adoption is the safest way to ensure dogs are being well-treated and cared for.

He warned that anyone thinking of adopting a dog should think hard before offering up a forever home.

"It is a really big commitment to have a dog and you need to think long and hard about it,” he said.

“If you can do it though it is incredibly rewarding - I always say that having an adopted dog is like having emotional central heating in your home.”

It was inspiring to see the amazing work Paws is doing with so few resources. Beautiful dogs looking for homes and a quick drive from Dublin. Heartbreaking to see so many lurchers which make FANTASTIC pets. https://t.co/PYXd5o55Th — lenny abrahamson (@lennyabrahamson) November 10, 2018

Mr Abrahamson was nominated for a Best Director Oscar in for his 2015 film, Room.

His latest release, The Little Stranger, hits Irish screens on Friday.