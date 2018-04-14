Oscar nominated director joins rally in support of repealing the Eighth

A major rally is taking place in Dublin calling the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

Hundreds of people gathered at Liberty Hall in the city in support of reproductive rights for women.

The rally was organised by ROSA (Reproductive Rights against Oppression, Sexism and Austerity).

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger said the movement aimed to get more young people involved in the Eighth Amendment debate.

“We think young people are going to be kind of a key dynamic in winning the referendum in a kind of a grassroots campaign where we activate as many young people; women, ordinary people, activists, trade unionists to actively take part.”

Among the speakers was Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson.

“Ireland is perceived very positively I think, even at the level of social policy – especially since the same-sex marriage referendum,” he said.

“People will say, ‘so it is a completely new Ireland?’

“I will say, ‘well abortion is still illegal in all case, except where the life of the mother is in danger’ and people are really shocked by that I think.

“Of course, there are people all over the world who have different views.”

The Referendum on the Eighth Amendment is due to be held on May 25th.

Reporting from Andrew Lowth ...