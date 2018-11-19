Orca whales spotted off Dublin coast

A pair of orca whales has been spotted off the coast of Dublin.

The pod was spotted yesterday by John Leonard - a shipwright based out of Howth Harbour.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group has said it is the second killer whale sighting off the Dublin coast in recent weeks.

The group also recorded a pair east of Ireland's Eye on Oct 30th.

The conservation group said it is working to establish their identity and find out whether they have been spotted in Irish waters before.

It is calling for anyone who might have more images of the sighting to share them in order to find out if they are "John Coe" and "Dopey Dick - two well known whales from the Scottish West Coast Community.

The below video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.