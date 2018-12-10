Open competition for Ireland's LGBTI+ 'Welcome' symbol

A national competition is being launched to find a welcome symbol to allow sports, arts, youth clubs and businesses to show solidarity with young LGBTI+ people.

It has been announced by the Children's Minister Katherine Zappone.

The marker was recommended by people who helped form the world's first LGBTI+ National Youth Strategy, launched last June.

Minister Zappone is calling on young people up to the age of 24 to get creative and submit an original design.

Services, clubs and groups which work with young people in the community will then be encouraged to display the symbol.

The submissions will be assessed by a selection committee and the winning design will be displayed in organisations and services throughout Ireland.

A prize will also be awarded to the winner and honorary mentions given to other designs in select categories.

Announcing the competition, Minister Zappone said: "To achieve the mission of the LGBTI+ National Youth Strategy, a number of goals, objectives and actions have been outlined to further enhance the lives of young people.

"The design of a public recognition marker is one of the actions under Goal 1 of the Strategy, which is to "Create a safe, supportive and inclusive environment for LGBTI+ young people.

"The realisation of this goal will see the continued improvement of safe, supportive and inclusive spaces across all walks of life so that young members of the LGBTI+ community feel widely supported.

"It will give them confidence to be themselves and actively participate in all aspects of society without fear of harassment and discrimination."

The deadline for submissions of art work is Monday January 14th 2019.

Further details and information can be found here