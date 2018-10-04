Open competition announced for Ireland's 2019 Eurovision entry

Songwriters and performers are being asked to come forward to represent Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

RTÉ is inviting submissions from "accomplished songwriters and performers" to be considered.

The contest is the largest entertainment show in the world and is consistently one of the most popular annual events both in Ireland and across the world.

Some 189 million people watched this year's contest, held in Lisbon.

The 64th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Tel Aviv in Israel next May.

Tel Aviv was chosen as the venue after speculation that the show could have taken place in the disputed city of Jerusalem.

When Israeli singer Netta won the show in Portugal earlier this year, she proclaimed: "Next time in Jerusalem!".

But it has been confirmed the show will be held in the Expo Tel Aviv Convention Centre across three days next May.

The submissions are being opened, despite calls for a boycott of next year's contest over the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

Over 8,000 people have signed a petition calling on RTÉ to boycott the event.

Executive producer and head of Irish delegation, Michael Kealy, said: "We were really proud of the Irish performance in Lisbon this year.

"Months of work went into planning our Eurovision act, bringing together the various audio and visual elements, from song arrangement to choreography to lighting design.

"The performance of 'Together' by Ryan O'Shaughnessy and dancers Kevin O'Dywer and Alan McGrath with backing vocals from Janet Grogan, Remy Naidoo and Claire Ann Varley received worldwide acclaim when performed on stage and created headlines around the world."

'Together' placed 16th in the final, which is the best result for Ireland since Jedward came in eighth place with 'Lipstick' in 2011.

Compositions submitted for consideration (lyrics and music) must not have been commercially released and/or publicly performed - including on online video platforms or social networks - before September 1st 2018.

Entries will only be accepted by email as an MP3 file, with the closing date for submissions on Friday November 23rd.

More details can be found here.