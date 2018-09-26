Online retailer Wayfair to create 200 new jobs in Galway

An online retailer is to create 200 new jobs in Co Galway.

Wayfair has marked the 10th anniversary of its European Operations Centre there with the announcement of plans to expand its workforce.

It says the positions will be created through the launch of a virtual workforce.

The company plans to add both virtual and office-based roles here as it moves to keep pace with growth of its e-commerce business in Europe.

Liz Graham is vice president of sales and service at Wayfair.

She said: "Wayfair’s success is deeply rooted in our commitment to creating an exceptional experience for our customers.

"Over the past ten years, as we expanded our Galway workforce from a few employees to more than 400 today, the team has continuously delivered exceptional support for our customers in Europe.

"There is no doubt that the excellence of our Galway team has been a key driver in our tremendous business growth across the region."

"Wealth of skills"

Minister of State Sean Kyne added: "The expansion by Wayfair in Galway reflects the wealth of skills, including language and ICT, in the West of Ireland.

"That companies like Wayfair have chosen Galway as a hub for their European operations is a boost not only for Galway but for the West and the Atlantic Economic Corridor."

Wayfair has more than 9,700 full-time employees globally, and currently operates customer service centers in Massachusetts, Maine, New York, Utah, Texas, Germany and Ireland.

The company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, generated US$5.7bn (€4.84bn) in net revenue for the 12 months ended June 30th, 2018.