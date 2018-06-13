One winner of midweek Lotto jackpot

There has been one winner of the midweek Lotto jackpot, worth €2.89m.

The numbers drawn were 5, 21, 25, 29, 41 and 43.

The bonus number was 31.

The winning ticket was sold in the north of the country.

This comes just a week after a syndicate in Tipperary scooped a massive Euromillions jackpot of €17m.

It was won by a staff syndicate of Stakelums Home Hardware in Thurles.

It is believed there are 32 members of the winning syndicate - meaning each member will receive more than €530,000.