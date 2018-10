There has been one winner of the €5.8 million Lotto jackpot.

National Lottery says the winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

This evening's numbers were 01, 15, 22, 27, 31 and 34, while the bonus was 42.

Tonight's jackpot was worth €5,781,232, and had been rolling over since the start of September.

The lucky ticket holder is being advised to sign their back of their ticket, and to contact National Lottery headquarters in Dublin.