One dead and dozens injured amid French protests over fuel prices

One person has died and dozens of others have been injured as demonstrators blocked roads in France in protest at rising fuel prices.

It's thought the woman was struck after a driver panicked and drove towards the crowds in Pont-de-Beauvoisin, southeast France.

France 24 reports that 47 people have been injured in accidents related to the demonstrations.

Officials say at least 24 people have been arrested.

The demonstrations are being held in protest against the decision by Emmanuel Macron's government to increase carbon, diesel and petrol taxes in a bid to help tackle greenhouse gas emissions.

Fuel prices have also been affected by volatile crude oil prices, according to Euronews.

Protesters have been donning 'yellow vests' - high-visibility jackets - as part of today's demonstrations.

It's believed protests are taking place at 2,000 locations across France.

Demonstrators in some areas held a minute of silence for the woman killed earlier today: