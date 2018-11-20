One dead and dozens injured after train derails in Spain

One person has been killed and many others injured after a train derailed near Barcelona.

Officials said two of the train's carriages left the tracks just after 6am near Vacarisses, around 45 kilometres from Barcelona.

Train operator Renfe blamed a landslide in the area.

The local civil protection agency said five people have been taken to hospital.

⚠️⚠️ Actualización #Vacarisses (08.42 h). Total: 131 personas afectadas. De estas,1 persona muerta, 3 menos graves, 41 leves y 86 ilesos.

De los leves 5 trasladados, 3 a Mútua Terrassa i 2 a Parc Taulí #ProteccioCivil — Protecció civil (@emergenciescat) November 20, 2018

Another three people had "less serious" injuries while 41 had minor injuries.

86 people on board the train were unharmed, and they have been taken by bus to the next station.

Northern Spain has seen heavy rain, flooding and landslides during the past few days.