One dead and 13 injured after shooting in Toronto

A woman has been killed and 13 other people injured in a shooting in the Canadian city of Toronto.

The shooting happened on Danforth Avenue in the city.

Police, who responded to reports of a shooting at around 10pm local time on Sunday, say the suspected shooter has also died.

A young girl is among those shot, and she is in a critical condition.

The victims are said to have been shot with a handgun.

Toronto Police Chief Saunders has updated media from scene. 14 victims were shot with a handgun. 1 female adult has died. 1 young girl in critical condition. Suspect is dead (not included in 14 victim total) Witnesses call 416-808-2222 Anonymous tips 1-800-222-8477 #GO1341286 ^sm — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 23, 2018

Officials told local media that the suspect died after an 'exchange of gunfire'.

Local Mayor John Tory said: "People should not reach any conclusions, because police themselves have not drawn any conclusions as to exactly what happened here and why."

Tonight, a despicable act has been perpetrated on the Danforth in our city. On behalf of all Toronto residents, I am outraged that someone has unleashed such a terrible attack on our city and people innocently enjoying a Sunday evening. — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) July 23, 2018

Police work the scene of a shooting in Toronto on Sunday, July 22, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)