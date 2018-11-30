Olympic boxing at risk as 2020 planning frozen amid governance inquiry

The International Olympic Committee has frozen planning for boxing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as it launches an inquiry into the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

It comes amid 'significant concerns' over the boxing association's governance, ethics and financial management.

Depending on the outcome, the newly-launched inquiry could lead to major consequences such as the withdrawal of recognition for AIBA.

The IOC will continue to freeze all contacts with AIBA except those that are absolutely necessary to "implement the respective IOC decisions", and any financial payments will remain suspended.

The committee said in a statement: "The IOC Executive Board makes all efforts to protect the athletes and ensure that a boxing tournament can take place at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 regardless of these measures."

The IOC highlights various concerns that have led to the decision, including the recent election of Uzbek businessman Gafur Rakhimov as AIBA president.

The organisation claims: "[Mr Rakhimov's] designation as a key member and associate of a transnational organised criminal network by the US Treasury Department creates uncertainty about his role as President of AIBA."

Mr Rakhimov has denied the alleged criminal links.

IOC also says it understands that AIBA is unable to maintain or open a bank account in Switzerland - the country where the association is based.

Sports Ireland, meanwhile, says it is "deeply concerned, but not surprised" about the IOC's announcement that planning has been frozen for the 2020 competition - suggesting Mr Rakhimov's election is "not the only governance issue of note within AIBA".

In a statement, the Irish organisation observed: "The current situation creates great uncertainty for the outstanding athletes within Ireland’s boxing high performance programme. There had already been significant worry amongst the sporting community that the qualification pathway for Tokyo had not been announced.

"Sport Ireland will continue to monitor the situation and, in the meantime, work with the IABA to prepare Ireland’s boxers to the highest standards in the hope that a resolution is found to the current situation."