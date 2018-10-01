Older pedestrians are at greatest risk on Irish roads

Research has found that older pedestrians are at greatest risk of fatalities on Irish roads.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has published the preliminary research findings.

They show that the highest number of pedestrian fatalities recorded are for those aged 75 and over.

The research, which examined pedestrian fatalities over an eight-year period between 2008 and 2015, also shows the majority of pedestrian fatalities take place in darkness and, of pedestrians killed in the hours of darkness, 98% were not wearing any high-visibility clothing.

While one in two pedestrians killed on roads had consumed alcohol.

Just over half of these pedestrians had a blood alcohol concentrate that was very high, more than four-times the legal driving limit.

Pedestrians walking in the rain in Dublin | Image: SamBoal/RollingNews.ie

The majority of pedestrian fatalities overall take place on urban roads - but more pedestrian fatalities where the deceased had consumed alcohol take place in rural areas.

The findings were unveiled on Monday at the RSA's Annual Academic Road Safety Lecture, the first in a series of events taking place during 'Irish Road Safety Week'.

Moyagh Murdock, CEO of the RSA, said: "Over the last decade, there has been a 60% reduction in the number of pedestrians dying on our roads.

"Despite this further progress has to be made as one in five people killed on the roads is a pedestrian.

"Pedestrians are one of the most vulnerable of our road users and today's research findings will help us understand the factors which contribute to unnecessary pedestrian deaths."

The preliminary findings of the in-depth examination of the pedestrian fatalities that occurred over an 8-year period (2008-2015) on Irish roads will help inform the design of an evidence-based pedestrian safety campaign in 2019.

The RSA is seeking support for its national drive to save lives during Irish Road Safety Week (IRSW), more information on that can be found here.