Oireachtas Finance Committee 'defers' Brexit-related issues

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Finance says it has decided to "postpone" planned public considerations of Brexit-related matters.

The committee took the decision at a meeting on Thursday.

It says this was "in view of ongoing and fast-paced political developments on Brexit."

"As a result, a planned public engagement Tuesday with representatives of the Revenue Commissioners has been postponed."

It comes after the Brutish cabinet agreed to support a draft Brexit deal on Wednesday.

Committee chairman John McGuinness says: "Given the current stage of the negotiations and political developments in the last 24 hours, the committee is anxious not to distract from the effort that will be required within Government at political and administrative level on Brexit in the coming weeks".

Deputy McGuinness adds that the committee will reschedule its meeting with the Revenue Commissioners "once there is greater clarity in relation to the agreement between the EU and the UK."