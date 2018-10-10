Offaly teen granted leave to remain in Ireland following major campaign

A 14-year-old schoolboy has been granted leave to remain in Ireland after his school and local community ran a campaign against his deportation.

Nonso Muojeke was facing deportation along with his mother and older brother.

The family moved to Ireland when he was just two years old after they were forced to flee Nigeria.

The family's application for asylum was turned down in 2009 and a deportation order was issued last June.

A petition calling for Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to grant "leave to remain" to the Tullamore College student had been signed by more than 20,000 people.

Local Fianna Fáil TD, Barry Cowen has welcomed today's decision calling it "a victory for common sense", and one which the community in Tullamore welcomes.

TD, Barry Cowen has said the decision of the Department of Justice to grant leave to remain for Nonso, Victor and Chidiebere Muojeke in Ireland is a victory for common sense, and one which the community is Tullamore welcomes. #savenonso https://t.co/dQYwe3Ygb9 pic.twitter.com/zi2tmhQXPm — Fianna Fáil (@fiannafailparty) October 10, 2018

His teacher, Joe Caslin, told Midlands 103 that the atmosphere about Nonso's school is one of relief.

“It is life changing,” he said. “It is amazing.”

“Leave to remain was granted; the letter came through late last night.

“The family have been overwhelmed; first by the letter but also by the response from the community and what the community has done over the next number of months.”

Meanwhile, Fine Gael TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy said it is a “great day for the entire family.”

“The level of support that Nonso and his family received from Tullamore College and the wider Tullamore community is testament to the huge contribution that they have made to the town since they moved here over 10 years ago,” she said.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to the Principal of Tullamore College, Edward McEvoy and his teaching colleagues for the dedication and commitment shown to this case.”