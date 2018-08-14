Two people injured after car hits barriers outside Houses of Parliament in London

Updated 9:45am

At least two people have been injured after a car hit security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

The incident happened shortly after 7:30am this morning.

Met Police said the male driver of the car was arrested at the scene.

Officials initially said that a 'number of pedestrians' were hurt, with none of the injuries believed to be life threatening.

London Ambulance later confirmed they had treated two people for injuries 'that are not believed to be serious', adding that the two people had been taken to hospital.

Officers remain at the scene following the incident.

Police in London say they are keeping an open mind regarding the crash, but said their Counter-Terrorism Command is currently leading the investigation.

A number of streets in the area have been cordoned off, while the Westminster tube station has also been closed.

⛔Westminster station - Closed for entry and exit due to a security alert outside the station, the station is open for interchange between the lines only. — TfL Travel Alerts (@TfLTravelAlerts) August 14, 2018

Barriers were added outside the British parliament buildings after the Westminster Bridge terror attack in 2017.