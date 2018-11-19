“Not on our watch” - Doherty calls on society to stand against victim blaming in Ireland

A senior Government minister has called on society to stop victim blaming survivors of rape and sexual assault.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said attitudes toward sexual assault need to change.

She was speaking amid ongoing concern over rape trial procedure in the Irish courts.

Protesters have taken to the streets in recent days after it emerged defence barrister in Cork commented on the type of underwear a 17-year-old complainant was wearing on the night she said she was raped.

The Government is now awaiting a report on how sexual assault trials are prosecuted.

On with @ciarakellydoc on @NewstalkFM shortly having spoken to the three female Fine Gael senior ministers about Ireland’s attitude towards rape and what needs to change #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/HqdF4j5eON — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) November 19, 2018

Minister Doherty said attitudes in need to change in society at large.

“There are some elements in society who think it is OK to talk about a woman’s either current behaviour or previous behaviour as if it was some way reflective of the particular instance,” she said.

“It is not acceptable.

“It would not be acceptable for a man ever to be put in that position.

“It is outrageous that somebody’s underwear was brought in – whether it was in defence or in respect of any part of the criminal case.

“It is just not on. These things are not acceptable and I think we need to send out a very clear message, not just on behalf of women but on behalf of society – not on our watch.”

Minster Doherty was speaking to Newstalk at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis in Dublin.

Her Cabinet colleague Josepha Madigan – a solicitor by trade – said some latitude needs to be given to lawyers - but there's also a moral line to be toed.

“Rape is a very serious offence so they have to be allowed a certain autonomy in terms of how they present or defend a case,” she said.

“But there is a limit on that and I think there has to be a balance.

“We have to take into account the particular sensitivities of a rape case or indeed other sexual offences.”

Meanwhile the Taoiseach has called on victims of rape to report it and to look for help:

“We do get convictions – maybe not as many as we would like,” he said.

“But if somebody is convicted, that person gets a punishment; probably gets jail time and that may ensure that somebody else does not become a victim as well.”

There are fresh calls this week for judges to be handed guidelines on how to handle rape cases.

The Government has also announced plans for a new in-depth study of sexual assault in Ireland.