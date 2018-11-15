Northern Ireland parties meet Taoiseach, Tánasite on Brexit deal

Four Northern Ireland parties have met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tanáiste Simon Coveney on the Brexit deal for the UK.

Representatives from Sinn Féin, the SDLP, the Alliance and the Green parties attended the talks in Dublin.

In a statement afterwards, Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill said: "The leaders of the four parties at today's meeting represent the views and the interests of the majority of people in the north who voted to remain in the EU.

"The DUP do not speak for the people of the north on Brexit and in fact appear intent on driving our economy over the cliff.

"The meeting with the Taoiseach and the Tanáiste was positive.

"The four parties have worked together to protect the Good Friday Agreement in all of its parts, to prevent the return of a hard border on the island of Ireland and to protect our economy, all-Ireland trade and jobs and the future for our children."

SDLP Leader @columeastwood with the 3 other pro-remain parties meeting the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste in Dublin this morning. pic.twitter.com/PGOTYNwE94 — SDLP (@SDLPlive) November 15, 2018

She added: "It is Sinn Féin's clear view that there can be no unilateral withdrawal from the backstop.

"We are broadly positive about what has been achieved but we are still working through the detail of the deal and we sought assurances from the Taoiseach on elements of the agreement including the issue of citizens’ rights.

"Regardless of what happens at Westminster Sinn Féin will continue to work for the protection of the Good Friday Agreement, for citizens’ rights, and to ensure the implementation of the British government’s commitment to the backstop."

British Prime Minister Theresa May received support from her cabinet for the draft Brexit deal on Wednesday night.

However, she faces an uphill battle to get the deal through parliament there, following a number of resignations by ministers.

Mrs May has insisted the draft withdrawal agreement offered the best possible deal in the circumstances.