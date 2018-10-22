North and South Korea agree to remove guns and guard posts from border village

Officials have agreed to begin removing guns and guard posts from the 'truce village' at the border between North and South Korea.

The agreement was reached after authorities from both sides met today, along with members of the UN command.

In a statement following the meeting, the South Korean defence ministry confirmed efforts will be made this week to remove weapons and military posts from Panmunjom.

The village is located in the Joint Security Area - the part of the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between the two countries where troops face each other.

There have been a number of incidents in the area - including a dramatic escape by a North Korean defector last November, in which the escaping soldier was shot several times.

However, it also plays host to meetings between diplomats from both countries.

Today's statement says efforts to remove the guns and posts will take place by October 25th, followed by a two-day 'joint verification' process by both countries and UN officials.

It adds that all sides will continue to work to ensure the full disarmament of the area.

Today's announcement marks the latest move in a series of efforts to normalise relations between North and South Korea.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that both sides had begun the process of removing hundreds of thousands of landmines planted on the border between the two countries.

There have been a number of high-profile meetings between the North and South Korean leaders this year - culminating South Korean president Moon Jae-in's symbolic trip to Pyongyang last month.