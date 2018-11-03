North Korea threatens restart of nuclear weapons programme

North Korea has threatened to revive its nuclear weapons programme if the US does not lift economic sanctions against the country.

In a statement, North Korea's foreign ministry said the "improvement of relations and sanctions is incompatible."

"The US thinks that its oft-repeated 'sanctions and pressure' leads to 'denuclearisation'," it said.

"We cannot help laughing at such a foolish idea," it said.

North Korea said the lifting of US-led sanctions would be a direct response to Pyongyang's "proactive and goodwill measures" - a reference to its unilateral suspension of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests and closure of a nuclear testing ground.

It said it could bring back its "pyongjin" policy of simultaneously advancing its nuclear force and economic development if the US failed to change its stance.

It is the first time Pyongyang has threatened to resume its nuclear weapons programme since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump met for the first time in June.

The summit in Singapore was described by critics as heavy on theatre but weak on substance.

Mr Kim requested a second meeting with Mr Trump in a letter in September.

The US president said secretary of state Mike Pompeo was working on the details, adding: "We will be doing that."

Reacting to criticism that more promises should have been extracted from Mr Kim at the last summit, Mr Pompeo told NBC at the time: "We have our eyes wide open.

IRN