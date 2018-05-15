Non-compliance found in 12 centres for people with disabilities

A new tranche of reports has found that 12 centres for people with disabilities were found to be non-compliant with regulations.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has published 17 reports.

HIQA inspects against the Health Act 2007 and the National Standards for Residential Services for Children and Adults with Disabilities, which apply to residential and respite services for people with disabilities.

Of the 17 reports published, five centres were found to have a good level of compliance with the regulations and standards, including centres operated by Kerry Parents and Friends Association, Nua Healthcare Services and St Christopher's Services.

While non-compliance was found in 12 centres.

Reports on two Stewarts Care Limited centres have been published.

Notices of proposal to cancel the registration of these two centres had previously been issued, and the provider had submitted representations to HIQA outlining the actions they were taking in response to ongoing regulatory non-compliance.

HIQA says: "Despite this, insufficient improvement was found on these inspections.

"Since then HIQA has required the provider to implement a six-month governance improvement plan which is being monitored closely to verify whether the actions of the provider is leading to improvements in the safety and quality of life for residents."

St John of God Community Services

Four reports have been published on centres operated by St John of God Community Services.

Two of these were found to be providing respite care to a good standard with respite users happy with the service provided.

A third centre had no person in charge appointed at the time of inspection, which is a breach of regulatory requirements.

A fourth centre, located on a campus, had to address "significant premises issues" - as it was deemed not to be fit for purpose.

St Patrick's Centre

Reports on three St Patrick's Centre (Kilkenny) centres have also been published.

Overall, inspectors have found that this provider has made significant improvements to their governance and oversight of their centres, and this has resulted in substantive improvement in the safety and quality of life for residents.

Inspectors found that appropriate preparations had been made for a proposed new centre to accommodate residents moving from a congregated setting.

But HIQA says the provider had failed meet some regulatory requirements in relation to the person in charge.

While inspection of another new community-based centre found that residents' new home provided them with an improved quality of life.

Some further improvements were required in the arrangements for evacuation in the event of an emergency.

In the third house, inspectors found that residents had a good quality of life and their rights were being supported and promoted.

However, further improvements were required in areas such as risk management, positive behaviour support and auditing of the service.

"Significant improvements"

Finally, inspectors found that the provider had made "significant improvements" in the governance and management of a Sunbeam House centre, and this was resulting in better outcomes for residents.

While one centre operated by Peamount Healthcare was found to be delivering care in line with the regulations, an inspection of another centre found that improvements were required to ensure residents' safeguarding and social care needs were promoted and protected.

Inspectors found that while additional nursing staff had been recruited to meet residents' needs in a St Joseph's Foundation centre, further improvement was required to safeguarding and positive behaviour support.