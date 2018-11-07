Non-Irish nationals 'as likely' to be employed and educated as Irish people

Many non-Irish nationals are at least as likely to be employed and highly educated as Irish people, according to new ESRI research.

But it also shows that African nationals saw lower employment rates than other groups.

The research examines how well migrants are settling into Ireland, where 17% of the population were born in another country.

In 2017, over 8,000 immigrants became Irish citizens - many of whom were Polish, Romanian, or Indian.

However this figure is 68% lower than the 2012 peak, when 25,100 naturalisations were issued.

According to the report, 4% of Western European nationals (excluding the UK), were unemployed in 2017, compared to 7% of Irish nationals and 16% of African nationals.

Employment rates were slightly higher for non-Irish nationals (70%) than Irish nationals (66%).

However rates varied across national groups, and the employment rate was very low for African nationals, at around 45%.

Source: ESRI

Education levels

In terms of education, 37% of Irish people of working age had third-level education in 2017.

The percentage was higher across almost all non-Irish groups.

Western European nationals (excluding the UK) were most likely to have third-level education, at 74%, while Eastern European nationals were least likely at 35%.

In English reading, 15-year-old immigrants from non-English speaking backgrounds had lower English reading scores, on average, than their Irish peers.

But, on average, there was no difference between Irish and non-Irish 15-year-olds in either science or mathematics scores.

Poverty

In 2016, some 23% of non-Irish nationals were living below the income poverty line (drawn at 60% of median household income) compared to just under 16% of Irish nationals.

Consistent poverty rates were 13% for non-Irish as a whole, compared to 8%for Irish. This rate was very high for non-EU nationals at 29%.

With a focus on the Muslim population, the ESRI notes that this has increased from less than 20,000 in 2002 to over 62,000 in 2016.

Compared to the total population, Muslims are highly educated but are also more likely to be unemployed.

The ESRI says: "They are disproportionately young and urban-based, and are twice as likely as the entire population to be students.

"Regarding the flow of Muslim immigrants in recent years, we observe a shift in origin, with more arriving from South Asia, and fewer from Sub-Saharan Africa."

Dr Frances McGinnity is lead author of the report: "With both high rates of employment and educational attainment, immigrants from Europe and North America are performing very well in the Irish labour market.

"However, more concerning findings emerge for other groups, including African nationals".