'Nobody ruling out remain' as option in any second referendum - UK Labour's Brexit secretary

The UK's shadow Brexit secretary has said 'nobody is ruling out remain as an option' if there's a second referendum on the UK leaving the EU.

Senior Labour politicians have said in recent days they'll support a second referendum on the final Brexit deal if party members back it, although the party leaders have stressed they'd prefer a general election.

Delegates at the party's conference in Liverpool are due to vote on a motion on the subject this evening.

John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, yesterday indicated that remaining in the EU would not be an option in the event of a 'people's vote'.

He argued that any vote should "respect" the 2016 result and only be on the British government's negotiated deal with Brussels.

However, Keir Starmer - the opposition party's Brexit spokesperson - has now said remain could be an option.

"We must have other options"

During a speech this morning, Mr Starmer told delegates: "Our preference is clear - we want a general election to sweep away this failed government. Having swept them away we want to install a radical Labour government capable of transforming this government.

"If that's not possible we must have other options - that must include campaigning for a public vote."

Deviating from a draft speech published online, Mr Starmer added: "It's right that Parliament has the first say, but if we need to break the impasse our options must include campaigning for a public vote - and nobody is ruling out remain as an option."

The suggestion was met with a standing ovation by many of those in attendance.

Mr Starmer also indicated that his party would likely vote against any deal Theresa May reaches with the EU, saying it's increasingly likely any agreement will "fail our tests".

He argued: "If the Prime Minister thinks we’ll wave through a vague deal asking us to jump blindfold into the unknown she can think again."

Brexit has been one of the subjects dominating this week's Labour conference, which is taking place in the wake of EU leaders rejecting some of Mrs May's 'Chequers' proposals during a summit in Salzburg last week.