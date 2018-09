There was no winner of Friday's EuroMillions jackpot worth €130m.

The numbers drawn were 5, 7, 21, 25, 37 - with Lucky Stars 3 and 4.

The highest Irish win in the EuroMillions game was just €2,102, which was won by two people.

There was also no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000.

However, there were 10 winners of the €5,000 Ireland-only raffle prize.