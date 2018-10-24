No killer blows landed in last full Presidential debate

With just days to go until the Presidential election, the last full debate of the campaign took place last night.

No killer blows were landed in what was a testy debate at times.

Michael D Higgins defended his use of the government jet, noting that he used it twice in Ireland this year – with his office making his travel arrangements based on logistical and security issues.

After Peter Casey called him a liar for not clarifying his use of the plane earlier, he said: “I am really not going to comment on people who are suggesting that I am incapable of telling the truth – my life has been about authenticity.”

He said he built his political career on standing for values when they were unpopular.

Meanwhile, Mr Casey continued his attacks on the ethnic status of travellers; insisting that Government recognition has provided Travellers with unfair benefits.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ni Riada admitted she takes home €47,000 a year after tax - and not the average industrial wage she claimed to take.

Seán Gallagher defended his absence from public life over the last seven years by saying he had been busy fighting his court case with RTÉ after the last campaign's debate.

Joan Freeman said the loan she got form businessman Des Walsh to fund her campaign was a personal loan from his own personal wealth.

She said the establishment had attempted to prevent the election from happening by discouraging challengers to President Higgins.

No candidate managed to land a killer blow on Michael D Higgins, and with the final TV debate tonight only featuring his five challengers - the window to make a difference before Friday's vote is closing fast.