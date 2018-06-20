Nine arrested after drugs and cars seized in Longford

Gardaí have arrested nine people and seized seized drugs and cars in Longford.

It was part of an operation targeting the supply of controlled drugs.

Officers from Roscommon/Longford division - assisted by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Armed Support Unit - carried out a number of searches on Wednesday morning.

Seven men and two women have been detained, ranging in age from 18 to 55.

They are being held at garda stations in Roscommon and Longford under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act.

Drugs seized include cannabis, cocaine and heroin - while three cars were also seized as part of the search operation.

Speaking today at Longford garda station, Superintendent James Delaney said: "This morning’s operation, involving over 50 gardaí, focussed on the disruption of criminal gangs and their activities in the distribution of controlled drugs in the greater Longford area.

"The operation has caused significant disruption to those who are engaged in this type of activity.

"This type of operation is dependent on highly specialised gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by local gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit.

"It is strong evidence of the continued commitment of An Garda Síochána to enhancing the quality of life in our communities by removing and disrupting this kind of activity from our streets and towns."