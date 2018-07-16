Night-time water restrictions to come into effect in Dublin tonight

New night-time water restrictions will come into effect for parts of Dublin and Wicklow from tonight.

Water pressure will be reduced from 10pm until 5am in many parts of Dublin, as well as Bray.

Irish Water says there will be no loss of supply, but some customers on high ground and in remote areas may see their supply 'reduce to a trickle at the kitchen sink'.

Despite some rainfall over the weekend, water levels remain critical and a drought warning remains in place until at least Wednesday.

A nationwide housepipe ban also remains in effect.

Irish Water Kate Gannon says a further 100 water supplies around the country remain 'at risk'.

She explained: "Until we see a significant change in the weather, and a good deal of rainfall that helps our sources to recover, then we're monitoring the situation on a daily basis.

"We're trying to keep a full supply to businesses and homes as best we can."

She added: "Once the pressure reductions are in place tonight, we're going to analyse for a week to determine what savings have been made."

You can see the full list of areas affected by the new restrictions below: