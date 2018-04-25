Newstalk's Talking History rolls into Hotel Meyrick in Galway on Sunday the 20th of May

Presenter Dr Patrick Geoghegan will be asking, what was the flu epidemic of 1918? Where did it start and how did it affect Ireland and Europe?

Join ‘Talking History’ live from Hotel Meyrick in Galway on Sunday the 20th of May where Patrick will be joined by a high profile range of historians to discuss the greatest healthcare challenge in Irish history.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Tickets are free but you must register and show proof on the day, either by Printing Tickets OR having them Downloaded on your Smart Phone.