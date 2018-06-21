Newstalk's Frank Greaney wins reporting award for Belfast rape trial coverage

Newstalk's courts correspondent Frank Greaney has been recognised by the Law Society of Ireland for his reporting on the Belfast rape trial.

Greaney's daily reports from the nine-week trial at Laganside Crown Court won out in the Court Reporting (Broadcast) category at this year's Justice Media Awards.

The award is in particular recognition of his reporting for The Pat Kenny Show.

The Law Society singled out his regular conversations with veteran Newstalk broadcaster as "superb reporting from what we all know to have been a difficult and demanding trial."

"In particular, the format of a highly skilled court reporter in conversation with one of Ireland's most experienced broadcasters is highly effective and listener friendly while retaining a very sharp focus on accuracy and balance."

The annual awards celebrate the best in Irish legal journalism.