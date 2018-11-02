Newstalk's Down To Business Presented by Bobby Kerr begins an exciting new Roadshow ‘Your Town Your Main Street’ and it comes to Lawlor’s Hotel of Naas on Saturday the 17th November

The Roadshow features a panel of experts who will give Naas a ‘Health-Check’ focusing on what works in the town from a retail, town planning and civic space point of view. Bobby will also chat to local businesses big and small about what Naas has to offer and where it needs to improve!

He’ll also be chatting to some Co. Kildare celebrities and given the County that’s in it, he’ll also be going on horseback! There will be live music and of course a few surprises along the way!

CLICK HERE TO GET TICKETS

Tickets are free but you must register and show proof on the day, either by Printing Tickets OR having them Downloaded on your Smart Phone.