Newstalk's Bobby Kerr hits the road with Europcar

Behind the wheel this week is Emma Heffernan, Senior Account Executive at PRL, Ireland’s “one-stop-shop” for outsourcing solutions.

The company offers its clients a comprehensive range of logistical solutions and integrated services; from sales and marketing to freight, warehousing and much more.

Ms Heffernan said her clients expect the company to be ready to go at the drop of a hat, so having easy access to a fleet as diverse as Europcar’s - anywhere in the country, seven-days-a-week - is of paramount importance.

“The main thing for us is availability,” she said.

“That’s a variety of vehicles available, all the time, nationwide - that is really important for us because it’s not always Dublin-based.

“We have a tailor-made rate card and that works perfectly for us.”

Europcar Ireland’s Business Fleet Services operate out of 20 locations right around the country – with a choice of 7,500 elite vehicles available at a moment’s notice.

The company strives to provide its customers with unrivalled flexibility and accessibility, with a dedicated account manager ready to drop in for a thorough consultation, any day of the week.

Europcar facilitates the changing needs of its clients on a rolling monthly basis - with no flat rates or prolonged restrictive contracts - so customers can change the size and nature of their fleet as quickly as they need to.

“Recently, we needed 19 vehicles - and we needed them quickly - at the best price we could get them,” said Ms Heffernan.

“We got onto Europcar and said: ‘This is what we’re going to be needing; we’re going to need them next week, can you do us a price?’

“Then we came to an arrangement that worked for us.”

