Newstalk wins 17 IMRO Radio Awards

Newstalk won big at the IMRO Radio Awards 2018 taking home a total of 17 awards.

The Pat Kenny Show won the Current Affairs Programme award, while Sean Moncrieff received the Speech Broadcaster award.

And that’s a wrap from all of us here @IMRORadioAwards #IMRO18 Congratulations to all involved! pic.twitter.com/r0VTkP8iTt — Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) October 5, 2018

Sports Broadcaster of the Year was Joe Molloy with Off The Ball's Nathan Murphy and Ger Gilroy taking the silver and bronze awards respectively in the same category.

Tommy Walsh came away with the best Newcomer award.

Futureproof presented by Jonathan McCrea won the Specialist Speech Programme Award for "Enemies of the State" and also took gold in the Innovation Speech category for "The State Watches."

The station also won bronze for its coverage of the Belfast Rape Trial, the Interactive Speech Programme award for "Cervical Check" on Lunchtime Live and the Craoltóireacht le Gaeilge award for Splanc.

Henry McKean was the winner of the bronze News Reporter award.

Overall, Newstalk scooped the silver award for Full Service Station.

This follows on from the announcement that Newstalk presenter Pat Kenny is among the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame inductees for 2018.

The Hall of Fame recognises individuals working in the radio industry who have made a significant and valuable contribution over the course of their careers.

Patricia Monahan, Managing Editor at Newstalk said: “We are delighted with the recognition that Newstalk has received from our peers.

"This year Newstalk received awards crossing a number of categories which highlights the diverse content Newstalk produces for our listeners daily.”

The IMRO Radio Awards celebrate the best in Irish radio broadcasting and recognise those who have made contributions over the year.

The judging panel, who listened to over 275 hours of entries, is comprised of a panel of 90 industry experts and adjudicate over 37 different categories.