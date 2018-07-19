Newstalk announces new 6am daily news programme

Newstalk has today announced the launch of a new early morning news programme.

‘Breakfast Briefing’ presented by Andrea Gilligan will broadcast from 6.00am to 6.30am and will be first with the top news stories of the morning and setting the agenda for the day. It will be the only live news programme on radio at this time.

Commenting on the decision to start the weekday schedule at 6.00am, Chris Doyle of Newstalk said: "The decision to launch this programme comes after significant listener feedback from commuters who expressed a strong desire for an early morning news programme.

"The number of commuters leaving before 6.30am has increased 49% in recent years and until now the national airwaves did not reflect this. It is important that Newstalk responds to this demand and reflect the change in listeners’ lives".

Andrea Gilligan who hails from Donegal has worked for Newstalk for five years as the afternoon News Anchor. Andrea presents ‘Between the Lines’ on Sunday mornings and is a familiar voice to Newstalk audiences as a regular stand-in presenter on 'Newstalk Breakfast' and ‘Lunchtime Live’.

Speaking about the new show, Andrea Gilligan said: “I’m very excited to be a part of the daily schedule on Newstalk and I look forward to joining listeners from 6am and being the first to bring them the top stories that will shape their day".

‘Breakfast Briefing’ with Andrea Gilligan will commence from 27th August.