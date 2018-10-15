New research highlights the Irish baby names in danger of 'extinction'

Traditional names like Mary, Joseph and Patrick have seen a sharp drop in popularity in Ireland over the past century.

New research from Ancestry.ie has revealed the names that are in vogue and those that have dropped out of use in recent years.

The study shows how some of the most popular names in Ireland 100 years ago are now in danger of falling out of use - while others are 'booming' in popularity.

The number of newborn babies named Mary has dropped from over 11,000 in 1917 to just 64 in 2017.

Over the same period; names like Ellen, Elizabeth and Annie have all plunged over 95% in popularity.

For boys meanwhile, the name Joseph saw the biggest drop in popularity – tumbling 97% in the past century.

Meanwhile, names like Adam, Harry, Luke and Aidan have exploded in popularity over the past century – alongside Emma, Lucy, Lily and Grace.

Going, going gone

John was the country’s most popular boys name in 1917; however it has now dropped back to 22nd.

Meanwhile, the popularity of the name Patrick has dropped by 95% over the years – from a high of 5,627 in 1917 to 200 last year.

The study also highlighted a number of names that have already gone ‘extinct’ – fallen out of use for five years or more – in Ireland.

They include Herbert, Leslie, Donald and Garrett on the boys side and Sheila, Doris, Eveline and Marion for the girls.

Name evolution

Ancestry spokesperson Russell James said: “Whilst we know no name can ever truly become extinct, it’s fascinating to look at the names which have gone out of fashion and those that have boomed in the last 100 years.”

“It would be uncommon to meet a new-born Mary, Margaret or John today while babies with the name Emily or Jack can be found around the country,” he said.

The report finds that many popular early 20th Century names have evolved to their shorter forms – with names like Alex, Theo and Charlie now more popular than Alexander, Theodore and Charles.

The same can be said for girls’ names, with Catherine making way for Kate and Ella overtaking Eleanor.

It notes that more girls’ names are falling out of popularity than boys – as men’s names are more likely to be passed from generation to generation.