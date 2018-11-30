New public transport fares come into effect from tomorrow

New public transport fares will take effect tomorrow, December 1st.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) says the changes apply to commuters taking the bus, Luas, DART and Commuter rail services.

There are savings of around 30% for customers using Leap cards, compared to cash.

For Dublin Bus customers, the €2.85 cash fare for journeys of 4-13 stages will increase to €3.00.

However, Leap fares for journeys of over 13 stages will drop by 10c to €2.50.

Bus Éireann passengers in Bandon, Fermoy, Kinsale, Macroom and Mallow travelling to/from Cork will be able to avail of new passes as the towns are included in a new Cork Green zone - meaning "substantial" reductions in fares.

There also will be a new 24 hour student fare of €4.00 in Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

Meanwhile, the monthly 'Short Hop' fare for Irish Rail services drops from €154 to €145, with the annual fare dropping from €1,540 to €1,450.

Leap fares on some short hop journeys will be increasing and others decreasing.

Most intercity express single fares will drop by 5%.

There will also no longer be a distinction between peak and off peak Leap fares on the Luas - again resulting in a combination of increases and decreases compared to previous fares.

There are no changes to daily and weekly Leap fare caps.

Officials are looking to simplify fares in Dublin - with the process seeing fares on the bus, Luas, DART and Commuter rail moving towards a flat average.

NTA Chief Executive Anne Graham explained: "A revised fare structure is required for public transport in the city which will support seamless movement between different public transport services and modes without a financial penalty.

"Ultimately, there will be a two-fare system comprising a short distance fare and a 90 minute fare on any combination of PSO public transport services within the Dublin area."

Full details of the new fares are available on the NTA website.