New ministerial portfolios confirmed following Denis Naughten's resignation

A number of new ministerial appointments have been confirmed following Denis Naughten's resignation last week.

Joe McHugh has been confirmed as the new Minister for Education and Skills after the Dáil approved his appointment on Tuesday.

Richard Bruton has been moved to the Communications, Climate Action and Environment portfolio.

Mr Naughten voted with the Government to appoint his replacement.

Independent Seán Canney was also appointed as Junior Minister.

While Seán Kyne was named as Minister of State at the Department of the Taoiseach with special responsibility as Government Chief Whip and Minister of State at the Department of Culture, Heritage, and the Gaeltacht with special responsibility for Gaeilge, Gaeltacht and the Islands.

President Michael D Higgins appointed the ministers at a ceremony in Áras an Uachtaráin, where they received their Seals of Office.

At a ceremony at Áras an Uachtaráin, President Higgins today appointed new Ministers to the Government.https://t.co/nnLZjyLMer pic.twitter.com/m3S2jFh0eX — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) October 16, 2018

Also in attendance were the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Secretary-General of the Department of the Taoiseach Martin Fraser and Art O'Leary, Secretary-General to the President.

Additional reporting: Sean Defoe