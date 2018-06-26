New laws aimed at reducing childcare costs set to come into effect

New laws to help reduce the cost of childcare will come into effect in the next few days.

The Childcare Support Bill passed all stages of the Oireachtas this evening.

It'll give parents a legal entitlement to financial support for childcare costs and also aims to reduce child poverty and help parents return to work.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone says the bill is a "milestone" in getting a better childcare system:

“We have a legislative basis for a system that ensures all families have access to high-quality pre-school and school age childcare,” she said.

“A system that will work with families to give children a great start in life and a system in which all families that need childcare can afford it.”