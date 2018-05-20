New film from Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins top prize at Cannes

The new film from Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda has won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 55-year-old walked away with the Palme d'Or for his new family drama Shoplifters.

Mr Kore-eda is one of the few contemporary Japanese filmmakers to have enjoyed widespread international success with acclaimed dramas such as Nobody Knows (2004), Still Walking (2008) and Like Father, Like Son (2013).

His film The Third Murder was released in Ireland earlier this year.

Elsewhere, a special Palme d'Or was awarded to veteran French director Jean-Luc Godard for his latest experimental work The Image Book.

The Grand Prix - the festival's second most prestigious award - went to BlacKkKlansman, the new film from American director Spike Lee.

Polish filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski was named best director for Cold War, while the screenplay prize was shared between Italy's Alice Rohrwacher and Iran's Jafar Panahi.

Marcello Fonte and Samal Yeslyamova were named Best Actor and Actress.

Finally, the Jury Prize was awarded to Lebanese director Nadine Labaki for her film Capernaum.

This year's Cannes jury was led by actress Cate Blanchett, who was joined by directors such as Ava DuVernay and Denis Villeneuve.

US star Kristen Stewart was also on the nine-member panel.