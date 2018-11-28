PICTURES: New book give uniques perspective of Dublin

A new book is giving a Dublin a new perspective - from the air.

The collection is made up of 206 pages of maritime, landscape, architectural, historic and other images that make up the capital.

Image: © Double H Publishing

The pictures were captured by professional aerial photographer, Dennis Horgan.

'Dublin - From The Air' also has images of many of the iconic buildings, sporting arenas and unique locations which, Mr Horgan says, can only be truly appreciated for their beauty and distinction when seen from above.

Image: © Double H Publishing

"Dublin - From The Air displays our live vibrant modern city in all its splendour.

"From the beautiful design of the central floral garden in St Stephen's Green, to the intricate layout of The Red Cow Interchange and the impressive size and scale of Dublin Port."

Image: © Double H Publishing

The National Flight Centre Pilot Academy at Weston Airport provided all photo flights that captured the images.

Image: © Double H Publishing

The book, published by Double H Publishing, is available online.