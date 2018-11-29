New bill could see thousands of US visas open to Irish citizens

A new bill could see Irish citizens able to participate in the E3 Visa programme in the US.

The program, which is currently only open to Australians, allows some 10,500 people to work legally there every year.

The passing of the 'E3 Bill' in the US Congress on Wednesday night could allow Irish citizens to participate in the same programme.

It has been hailed as a welcome move for Irish citizens who want to travel to America.

The E3 visa is seen as significantly easier and less costly to obtain than the traditional visa.

It also allows the spouses of recipients to live and work in the US without restrictions.

The visa is also renewable every two years for an indefinite period of time - meaning people can work on it for as long as they are employed.

It will now go before the US Senate, but must secure unanimous support there before it can be signed into law.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the new bipartisan bill would allow Irish people apply for any unused visas from Australia's annual quota in the subsequent fiscal year.

Some 5,700 Australians used the scheme last year, leaving almost half of the annual quota of 10,500 unused.

While spouses and children do not count towards the cap total.

The scheme was created in 2005 as part of an Australia-US Free Trade Agreement.