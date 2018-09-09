PICTURES: New York subway station re-opens 17 years after 9/11 attacks

A New York City subway station has re-opened almost two decades after it was destroyed in the 2001 September 11th terrorist attacks.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) opened the new WTC Cortlandt station on Saturday - restoring the stop to Lower Manhattan.

The former Cortlandt Street station - as it was then called - was completely destroyed when the World Trade Centre collapsed above it.

The new station's name references its location at the centre of the World Trade Centre and Cortlandt Street, which existed above the station location when the subway line originally opened in July 1918.

A white, monochromatic marble mosaic by artist Ann Hamilton was integrated into the station's design.

Commissioned by MTA Arts & Design, it spans a total of 4,350 square feet across the walls of both platforms and comprises small marble tesserae forming a white-on-white surface for text from the US Declaration of Independence and the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Image: Flickr/Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The MTA re-built 1,200 feet of tunnel and tracks and made significant repairs to the station shell, track tunnels and infrastructure.

The remainder of the Cortlandt Street station was demolished as part of the overall reconstruction of the World Trade Centre site.

The September 11th Memorial Museum and its memorial park are located steps from the station.

The new station has been constructed with fewer columns, providing direct views into the World Trade Centre Transportation Hub.

Image: Flickr/Metropolitan Transportation Authority

It is also fully accessible for mobility-impaired customers using wheelchairs or motorised scooters.

MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota said: "The opening of WTC Cortlandt returns a subway station to a vibrant neighbourhood and represents a major milestone in the recovery and growth of downtown Manhattan.

"WTC Cortlandt is more than a new subway station. It is symbolic of New Yorkers' resolve in restoring and substantially improving the entire World Trade Centre site."

Image: Flickr/Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The station also includes amenities and security features, which allow customers to get information or call for help in an emergency.

Since the 9/11 attacks, Lower Manhattan has undergone major construction to restore the area as a business district, tourist destination and transportation hub.

Jessica Lappin, president of Alliance for Downtown New York, said: "All roads lead to Lower Manhattan.

"This neighborhood is one of the best connected places in the city with unparalleled access to public transportation by subways, ferries, buses and bikes, and that has played a major role in our recovery.

"Not only does the opening of the WTC Cortlandt station mark a physical milestone in the WTC efforts but it brings a renewed sense of pride across the downtown community."