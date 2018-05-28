Gardaí make a fresh appeal for information about Jastine's missing bag

Gardaí investigating the murder of Jastine Valdez have issued a fresh appeal to the public for information.

They have again emphasized the importance of the 24-year-old's blue shoulder bag, and have released more information about it in the hope it can be traced.

The bag was purchased in a ‘Next’ shop and contained: A Burshka jacket, Nike runners, a Leap card, an iPad Mini, make-up, purple reading glasses with a pink tint, and lip balm.

Detectives are also anxious to speak to any passengers who travelled with Jastine on the 185c bus from Bray to Enniskerry on the evening of the 19th May 2018.

Shortly after getting off the bus, Jastine was abducted and later killed.