New British foreign secretary warns of risk of ‘no Brexit deal by accident’

The new British foreign secretary has warned there there is a risk of a no deal Brexit 'by accident'.

Jeremy Hunt today claimed a real change in approach is needed by European negotiators or it will damage British relations with Europe for a generation.

Speaking in Berlin, he said: "Without a real change in approach from the EU negotiators, we do now face a real risk of no deal by accident."

He called on EU negotiators to show more "flexibility and creativity" in talks.

However, ahead of his meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, Mr Hunt also stressed: "We are striving together to preserve the Iran nuclear deal, uphold the Paris Climate Change Treaty, strengthen NATO, combat terrorism, improve cyber security and stabilise the countries of the Western Balkans."

The comments come as Theresa May is meeting other cabinet ministers in north-east England after a fortnight of political turmoil over her government's Brexit plans.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, meanwhile, has arrived in the Croatian capital Zagreb to discuss issues including Brexit with the country's president and prime minister.

Just arrived in Zagreb for first of this week’s meetings with European leaders, very warm reception from Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. Joined by Irish Ambassador Olive Hempenstall. We’re discussing bilateral relations and Croatia’s upcoming EU presidency pic.twitter.com/pSrgfdyFVc — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) July 23, 2018

He's also due to visit Bucharest and Rome this week to meet with leaders there, as the October deadline for an EU-UK deal continues to loom.